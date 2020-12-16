Priyanka Chopra Shares Candid BTS Photo From The Sets Of Text For You

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Text For You in London, with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Reportedly, Priyanka has also been joined by her husband Nick Jonas, and mother, Dr Madhu Chopra in the city. On Wednesday, PeeCee took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of what's happening on the film's sets.

Taking to IG stories, Priyanka shared a bare-faced mirror selfie. She was seen wearing a white t-shirt, possibly sitting in her makeup chair. She captioned it as "Must watch."

According to a report in Daily Mail, Priyanka and Sam were snapped filming a romantic scene on the streets of London. The actress was spotted in a bright pink Fuschia dress with an orange knee-length coat. The duo were reportedly shooting an intense emotional scene that ended with a kiss.

The two were spotted having a conversation at a distance, as Sam, who plays Priyanka's love interest, holds out his phone. The scene later shows them hugging as snow falls around them. The film also stars Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili in pivotal roles. Last week, Nick Jonas was also seen shooting with Priyanka for a cameo appearance in the film.

Text For You is a romantic drama inspired by the 2016 German box office hit SMS Fur Dic. Directed by Jim Strouse, the film follows a heartbroken fiance who keeps sending romantic messages to her partner's old phone number. She unknowingly develops a connection with the man whom the number has been reassigned to.

Notably, Priyanka was busy shooting for Matrix 4 in Berlin last month, and will also be seen in an Amazon Prime Video Show tiled Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers. Fans are currently waiting for the release of her Netflix originals, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan Is In Awe Of Priyanka Chopra As She Turns Into A Blue Jean Baby; Says 'Kya Baat Hai'

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Took The Decision Of Turning Producer After Her Mother Told Her This!