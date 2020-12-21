Priyanka Chopra Shows ‘What Shooting A Movie Looks Like In 2020'
Actress Priyanka Chopra is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film, Text For You. The actress while in London, has been accompanied by her mother Madhu Chopra and husband Nick Jonas. Pee Cee recently took to Instagram and shared another BTS picture from the film's set.
Priyanka in the post also mentioned that she has to go through daily testing and shared how her new normal looks like. The caption read, "What shooting a movie looks like in 2020. Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand. This was taken after hair and makeup where we wait right before we shoot, in a secure distanced zone ...And masks on...in between all shots!! Staying safe is part of getting the job done protect yourself and everyone around you. Stay positive! test negative!"
Priyanka Can Be Seen Wearing Face Sheild
After quarantining with husband Nick in California, Priyanka returned to work back in September 2020 for Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves in Berlin. Now, the actress is shooting in London with Sam Heughan for Text For You. Reportedly, the film will also see Nick Jonas in a cameo appearance.
Nick Jonas To Make A Special Appearance In Text For You
She is currently waiting for the release of her Netflix film We Can Be Heroes with Pedro Pascal and The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Chopra will also be seen in Amazon original reality series titled Sangeet, based on the pre-wedding ceremony. Fans are still waiting for the actress to share an update on her collaboration project with Mindy Kaling. The film is set to be a wedding-based romantic comedy, directed by Dan Goor.
Priyanka Will Be Seen In The White Tiger & We Can Be Heroes
Meanwhile, reports have revealed that Priyanka will soon begin work on her next project titled Citadel, a thriller produced by the Russo brothers and co-starring Richard Madden. She will also be seen in Sheela, a biopic of the controversial aide to Osho, Maa Anand Sheela.
