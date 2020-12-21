Priyanka Chopra Shows ‘What Shooting A Movie Looks Like In 2020'

Priyanka Can Be Seen Wearing Face Sheild

After quarantining with husband Nick in California, Priyanka returned to work back in September 2020 for Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves in Berlin. Now, the actress is shooting in London with Sam Heughan for Text For You. Reportedly, the film will also see Nick Jonas in a cameo appearance.

Nick Jonas To Make A Special Appearance In Text For You

She is currently waiting for the release of her Netflix film We Can Be Heroes with Pedro Pascal and The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Chopra will also be seen in Amazon original reality series titled Sangeet, based on the pre-wedding ceremony. Fans are still waiting for the actress to share an update on her collaboration project with Mindy Kaling. The film is set to be a wedding-based romantic comedy, directed by Dan Goor.

Priyanka Will Be Seen In The White Tiger & We Can Be Heroes

Meanwhile, reports have revealed that Priyanka will soon begin work on her next project titled Citadel, a thriller produced by the Russo brothers and co-starring Richard Madden. She will also be seen in Sheela, a biopic of the controversial aide to Osho, Maa Anand Sheela.