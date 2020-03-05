Release Of James Bond Film No Time To Die Pushed By 7 Months Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Daniel Craig's last film as James Bond will take several more months to hit the theatres. According to the recent reports, the release of No Time To Die has been pushed back several months because of coronavirus' global outbreak.

The studios announced on Twitter that the film would not release on April 10, 2020. Producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, have considered the impact of the global marketplace and decided to delay the release.

The announcement stated that No Time To Die will now release on November 12, 2020, in the UK and worldwide on November 25, 2020.

Earlier, the makers had cancelled the China premiere and the promotional tours in China, South Korea and Japan. Since then, the outbreak has hit several more countries and increased health concerns. The statement also revealed that the makers have decided to put public health above marketing release schedules and the cost of cancelling publicity events.

The outbreak has affected many other film releases and production schedules including, Paramount Pictures' upcoming Tom Cruise film, Mission: Impossible 7. The studio halted the production which was scheduled to take place in Venice, Italy. It also pushed the Chinese release of Sonic the Hedgehog.

