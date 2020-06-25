    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Remembering The King Of Pop: 7 Iconic Dance Moves By Michael Jackson

      Apart from being known as The King Of Pop, Michael Jackson will always be remembered for his charisma and dancing skills on stage. His innumerable hit singles and incredible stage performances, over the years, have also proved him to be the greatest entertainers of all times.

      Even today, many celebrities and fans across the globe attempt the signer's iconic dance moves and yet no one can capture the same charm. On Michael Jackson's 11th death anniversary, here are his seven signature dance moves that are synonymous with the actor's name.

      Circle slide

      Circle slide

      Very few dancers in the world have aced MJ's effortless circle slide. Since no one has even come close to the original, fans have come up with their own renditions, which are often used as common footwork moves.

      Crotch grab

      Crotch grab

      While controversial and recieved mixed reception at that time, the famous dance move went on to become Jackson's trademark. However, no one can copy the iconic pelvic thrust that follows.

      Dangerous Dance Routine

      Dangerous Dance Routine

      The entire dance routine for the song Dangerous has been one of the most loved routines ever. The effortless and high energy performance would have millions moving to the beat along with him.

      Anti-gravity lean

      Anti-gravity lean

      Along with mastering some of the most difficult moves, MJ also invented his own dance moves. Though the iconic anti-gravity lean was possible only with a special pair of designed shoes, no one could rock it better than MJ himself.

      Toe stand

      Toe stand

      Apart from the anti-gravity lean, the toe stand was another unbelievable dance move that defied laws. MJ's cropped pants and sparkling socks just added more magic to the awesomeness of this move.

      The Kick

      The Kick

      MJ would always surprise with the magical kick as he incorporated the move in many dance routines. The fast move, full of flair cannot be mimicked by anyone.

      Moonwalk

      Moonwalk

      Just as much as the hat and stick are synonymous with Micheal Jackson's image, so is the dance move Moonwalk. Several million hearts skipped beats every time Jackson would glide backwards to do the iconic dance move.

      Read more about: michael jackson paris jackson
      Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 11:58 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 25, 2020
