Tom Cruise To Shoot His Next Film In Space With NASA And Elon Musk's SpaceX

Tom Cruise might be taking his daredevilry to another level as the Hollywood star is reportedly joining hands with Elon Musk to shoot a film in space. According to Deadline, Cruise and Musk's aviation company Space X are in talks with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for filming the narrative movie aboard a real SpaceX vessel. The project has been described as an "action-adventure film". However, there is no Hollywood studio attached with it at present.

The 57-year-old superstar has build a reputation for taking extreme risks to pull off breathtaking stunts for his movies, mainly the Mission: Impossible franchise. Cruise scaled the Burj Khalifa in Dubai for a sequence in 2011's Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, while for it's 2015 follow-up, Rogue Nation, the actor had hung off the side of an airplane mid-flight.

Tom Cruise was injured on the sets of 2018's Fallout that resulted in the production being stopped for several weeks. The actor had broken his ankle after colliding with another building during a rooftop jump.

Cruise currently awaits the release of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his 1986 hit Top Gun. The film, which was scheduled to hit theatres worldwide in June, has been delayed till December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor is also working on two back-to-back Mission: Impossible instalments.

