    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Tom Cruise To Shoot His Next Film In Space With NASA And Elon Musk's SpaceX

      By Pti
      |

      Tom Cruise might be taking his daredevilry to another level as the Hollywood star is reportedly joining hands with Elon Musk to shoot a film in space. According to Deadline, Cruise and Musk's aviation company Space X are in talks with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) for filming the narrative movie aboard a real SpaceX vessel. The project has been described as an "action-adventure film". However, there is no Hollywood studio attached with it at present.

      Report: Tom Cruise To Shoot His Next Film In Space

      The 57-year-old superstar has build a reputation for taking extreme risks to pull off breathtaking stunts for his movies, mainly the Mission: Impossible franchise. Cruise scaled the Burj Khalifa in Dubai for a sequence in 2011's Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol, while for it's 2015 follow-up, Rogue Nation, the actor had hung off the side of an airplane mid-flight.

      Tom Cruise was injured on the sets of 2018's Fallout that resulted in the production being stopped for several weeks. The actor had broken his ankle after colliding with another building during a rooftop jump.

      Cruise currently awaits the release of Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to his 1986 hit Top Gun. The film, which was scheduled to hit theatres worldwide in June, has been delayed till December due to the coronavirus pandemic.

      The actor is also working on two back-to-back Mission: Impossible instalments.

      'Top Gun: Maverick' Release Pushed To December Due To Coronavirus

      Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible VII Production Put On Hold Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X