Rick Moranis Confirms Return To Acting With Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Sequel

Rick Moranis is returning to screen after 24 years or hiatus, the actor has confirmed his big return to acting with a sequel for the family comedy, Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.

The actor had stepped away from the screen in 1997, after losing his wife and becoming a single parent. He was unable to continue his career and chose to concentrate on raising his children.

Return with Disney's film, the news broke when deadline confirmed the deal has been closed between the actors and the studio. The movie centres on Gad's character, who is the son of Moranis' character Wayne Szalinski according to the report.

Back in 2005, he told USA Today, "I'm a single parent, and I just found that it was too difficult to manage raising my kids and doing the travelling involved in making movies, So I took a little bit of a break. And the little bit of a break turned into a longer break, and then I found that I really didn't miss it."

Moranis has also been part of films like Ghostbusters, The Flintstones, Little Shop of Horrors and Parenthood in the 1980s and early 90s. Five years ago he, declined to return with Ghostbuster, all-female lead reboot.

Talking to Hollywood Reporter, Rick Moranis said, "It didn't appeal to me, I still get the occasional query about a film or television role, and as soon as one comes along that piques my interest, I'll probably do it."

