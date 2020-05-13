Robert Pattinson Reveals Details About Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Says There Is No Time Travel

Christopher Nolan's upcoming project Tenet, has fans speculating about the thriller's story, since its trailer release. A day before his birthday, Robert revealed details about the upcoming film, making fans more eager for its release. In an interview with GQ magazine, Robert discussed the film at large and dismissed one of the biggest fan theories.

Pattinson in the interview also admitted that he too did not completely understand the plot of the film. He said, "Even if I had seen it, I genuinely don't know if I'd be able to...I was just thinking, I just called up my assistant 20 minutes ago: 'What the f*** do I say [about it]? I have no idea...Oh God, no. I can't even bulls*** my way through this.'"

Tenet's trailer starts with John David Washington being welcomed into the afterlife, followed by several car crashing scenes, which then turns back in time and uncrash themselves. We also see John and Robert walk into a hallway where a fight is yet to break-out but the two can already see the aftermath of the fight. Based on these scenes from the trailer, fans have come to believe that Tenet will explore the concept of time travel. But yesterday, Robert dismissed the theory and said, it is the only key detail of the film that he is allowed to talk about.

Robert, who is also living in isolation currently, said that he hasn't figured out how to deal with it. "I went for a run around the park today," he says. "I'm so terrified of being, like, arrested. You're allowed to run around here. But the terror I feel from it is quite extreme." He also said that he is nervous and has no clue how things will go back to the way they were.

The actor is also refusing to workout for his upcoming role as the Batman. He said, "I think if you're working out all the time, you're part of the problem. You set a precedent. No-one was doing this in the 1970s. Even James Dean - he wasn't exactly ripped." The actor is yet to begin shooting for the superhero film.

Meanwhile, despite the Coronavirus outbreak across the world, Christopher Nolan insists on releasing Tenet on 17 July, 2020 as no changes in the release date has been announced yet. The film also stars, Dimple Kapadia, Denzil Smith, Michael Caine, Martin Donovan, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh and others.

