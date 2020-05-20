Ruby Rose Exists CW Series Batwoman After Season 1, Warner Bros To Recast For The Role

Ruby Rose As Batwoman

Rose shared a statement on Tuesday that announced her departure and thanked the makers for the opportunity. In the statement, she said, "I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season."

Ruby Rose As Katy Kane

"This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success - I am truly grateful," Ruby added.

Batwoman With Arrow

Batwoman aired the finale episode of season 1, three days ago on May 17, 2020. It had to be cut short due to the lockdown and the ongoing pandemic. According to reports, the CW show was renewed for a season 2 back in January 2020. Deadline reported that the official reason for Ruby's exit has not been shared, but it is not related to the injury she endured during filming.

Katy Kane With Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy)

The CW, Warner Bros TV and Berlanti Productions jointly said they are looking forward to casting another actor from the LGBTQ community. "The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we - along with the show's talented creative team - look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."

Ruby Rose had played the role of Kate Kane, cousin of Bruce Wayne, who ends up taking on the mantle of Batwoman in the absence of the vigilante hero.