    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ryan Reynolds Casts His First Vote In The US, Thanks Wife For Making 'First Time So Gentle & Loving'

      By
      |

      Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds took to his Instagram handle and celebrated his first vote in the US. The Canadian actor confessed in the post that he was nervous about voting for the first time, but his wife Blake Lively helped him through it. Reynolds reportedly became an American citizen in 2018. The duo have three children- Inez (4), James (2), Betty (1).

      Ryan Reynolds Casts His First Vote In The US, Thanks Wife For Making First Time So Gentle & Loving

      The actor shared a picture with Blake on his Instagram page and wrote, "This is my first time voting in America. Id like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now Im a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly," Reynolds wrote alongside a picture of him and Lively with their election ballots.

      Blake's Post

      Blake's Post

      The Deadpool star can be seen wearing a button-down shirt with sleeves rolled up and trousers, while Lively wore a plaid coat with a turtleneck and peat trousers. Fans quickly noticed that the actress tiptoed without her heels on, to match the actor's height in the picture.

      Ryan Became An American Citizen In 2018

      Ryan Became An American Citizen In 2018

      The actress also shared the same picture on her Instagram with one difference. Blake drew a pair of brown heels on her bare feet. "It was Ryan`s first time. He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, really fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friends. Can you tell I was so happy to get outta a onesie and vote. Sure it was an absentee drop off the ballot with a mask covering my look. But dammit I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit," she wrote.

      Ryan Reynolds Turned 44 On October 23

      Ryan Reynolds Turned 44 On October 23

      Blake also revealed on Instagram that Ryan celebrated his birthday by cutting a pie. Sharing a picture of the same, she wrote, "1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that's who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can't believe we're still married." Ryan turned 44 on October 23, 2020.

      Black Lives Matter: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Donate To Legal Defense Fund

      Ryan Reynolds Celebrates 84-Year-Old Leap Baby's 21st Birthday With Her First Legal Drink

      Read more about: ryan reynolds blake lively
      Story first published: Saturday, October 24, 2020, 12:35 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X