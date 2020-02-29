    For Quick Alerts
      Ryan Reynolds Celebrates 84-Year-Old Leap Baby's 21st Birthday With Her First Legal Drink

      By
      |

      Ryan Reynolds is known to bring forth some of the most hilarious content be it for his characters in films or his personal gin brand, Aviation Gin company. The actor is now making drinking dreams comes true for a leap day birthday woman, celebrating her '21st birthday' with a hilarious advertisement.

      ryan renolds

      The ad showcases Arlene Manko, 84-year-old woman, who was born of a leap day in 1936 and is celebrating her official 21st birthday. She celebrated the milestone with a sip of Aviation Gin, marking her first legal drink ever

      Manko explains in the clip that she "was technically 5 years old when I got married, I had seven kids in 10 years. You think sometimes I didn't want to drink?"

      "Follow the rules and do what you're told is important. But I'm ready to party," she adds. At the end of the commercial, Manko confessed that she has never heard of Reynolds.

      "Ignore her," Reynolds says with a laugh in the voiceover, "She's been drinking."

      Arlene Manko was born in 1936. But tomorrow, she’ll turn 21 years old. #HappyLeapDay

      Reynolds purchased the company, Aviation Gin in 2018, and had claimed it was "the best damn gin on the planet." We have also seen the actor come up with many creative ads over the course of two years including one about his beef with fellow actor Hugh Jackman and another with adorable dogs.

      Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 In Works With Marvel

      ALSO READ: The Witcher Actor Henry Cavill To Enter MCU With Captain Marvel 2?

      Story first published: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 15:17 [IST]
