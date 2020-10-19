Sadhguru Meets 'Follower' Will Smith & Family While Biking Across The United States

Indian spiritual leader Sadhguru is currently on a 10,000-mile motorcycle journey across the United States. The founder of the Isha Foundation took to his Instagram account on Saturday and shared that he met the Hollywood actor Will Smith and his family.

Sharing some photos of himself and the actor, Sadhguru wrote, "Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide."

Later on Sunday, Sadhguru shared another post with a behind-the-scenes video. The caption read, "Will Smith welcomes Sadhguru home to spend quality time with his family. They share heartfelt conversations, profound poetry, and enjoy Sadhguru's wit & wisdom!"

In the video, Smith can be seen saying, "Sadhguru is in town. I have been following him for a while. He wrote a wonderful book called 'Inner Engineering'. I want my family to meet spiritual people. Just interacting with people who are not hooked on material world." The family can be seen in a deep conversation about mental health. Smith's daughter Willow can also be seen reading poetry written by Sadhguru and interacting with him. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru) on Oct 16, 2020 at 11:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadhguru (@sadhguru) on Oct 18, 2020 at 8:09am PDT

On the work front, Smith was last seen in Bad Boys For Life, which released earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic. In the upcoming project King Richard, Smith will appear as the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. He will also be seen in a period drama based on a true story.

Coming back to Sadhguru, he has been travelling across the US while interacting with celebrities through virtual conversations. Over the weekend, he interacted with Adrian Grenier of Entourage fame and with Alexander Ludwig a few weeks ago.

Will Smith To Play A Slave In Period Drama Emancipation Based On A True Story

Arjun Kapoor Calls Himself A 'Fine Physical Specimen' In This Throwback Pic With Will Smith