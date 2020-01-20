SAG Awards: Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Reunion

The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards) had one of the biggest highlights of the award season, as Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion took place at the backstage. Both took home winning titles and also celebrated each other's big wins.

While Brad took home the award for Supporting Performance in Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, while Jennifer won the title for Best Female Actor in Drama Series for The Morning Show. Their acceptance speeches had many in awe and giggling but what happened backstage was the real winning moment for fans.

E! News' twitter handle shared an exclusive video of Brad Pitt dropping everything at hand to watch Jennifer's acceptance speech. The tabloid tweeted, "Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys-it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year."

‼️ EXCLUSIVE ‼️ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys—it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

Brad and Jennifer's relationship ended a decade ago and many are still hoping they will get back together. However, the reunion opened a the gate for Twitterverse to start fantasizing again.

Take a look at the most hilarious reactions to Jennifer-Brad Reunion

Me looking at photos of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the SAG awards pic.twitter.com/Yi9MM9CV61 — shaunagh farrelly (@shaunaghfar) January 20, 2020

watching a clip of Brad Pitt smiling while watching Jennifer Aniston receive her SAG award.. kills me.. im dead. — 👑 (@rsyqh_253) January 20, 2020

*brad pitt and jennifer aniston photographed simply interacting backstage after their wins*



me: #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/IUCXdoRKwg — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) January 20, 2020

Cause of death: Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt #SAGAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/UNcLQ8zZ1I — Divya (@pcjstan) January 20, 2020

brad pitt and jennifer aniston ending all the rumors pic.twitter.com/e8S7q6VpQN — grace dante (@misslefroy) January 20, 2020

Jennifer during her speech gave a shout-out to her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler.

She went on to say, his performance in Uncut Gems from 2019, has gone mostly unnoticed despite receiving considerable acclaim. Brad Pitt, on the other hand, joked about adding the award to his Tinder profile, "I've got to add this to my Tinder profile."

Some of the other big wins at the SAG Awards in TV were Netflix series, The Crown, Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In films, Renee Zellweger for Judy and Joaquin Phoenix for Joker won the Best Performance while Korean film Parasite took home the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award.

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: Complete Winners List