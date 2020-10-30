Scarlett Johansson Ties The Knot With Long-Time Beau Colin Jost In An Intimate Ceremony

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has tied the knot with her long-time beau Colin Jost, in a low-key ceremony. The news was announced on Thursday by the charity Meals on Wheels.

"We're thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions," Meals on Wheels America said on its Instagram account.

They also revealed that the couple has been supporting the groups efforts to help elderly people during the Coronavirus pandemic. Talking about their wedding, the post revealed, "Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time." The news was also confirmed by Johanssons representative soon after.

Johansson and Jost, a writer and comedian on television sketch show Saturday Night Live, started dating around three years ago and got engaged back in May 2019. This is Johansson's third marriage. The actress was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and French businessman Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter.

Scarlett On Colin's Proposal In October, Johansson revealed how Jost proposed while interacting with Ellen DeGeneres. She said Jost "killed it" with "a whole James Bond situation." "It was surprising - he's got a lot behind that news desk he's hiding," she joked, referring to Jost's job as Weekend Update host on SNL. "He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment's gonna be like, it's still a beautiful moment," she added. Colin reportedly prosed the actress at an upscale restaurant in upstate New York. Scarlett And Colin Had Been Dating For Three Years Johansson is best known for her Marvel character Black Widow. She has become one of the highest-paid actresses after appearing in The Iron Man and Avengers franchise. She also surprised fans with her performance in 2019 release, Marriage Story, alongside Adam Driver. Scarlett also received an Oscar nomination for the same. Fans Are Waiting For Black Widow's Release While her character is dead in the MCU, fans are eagerly waiting for the long-promised standalone movie Black Widow, which was set to release earlier this year, but was pushed back because of the pandemic. The film is now expected to release in May 2021.

