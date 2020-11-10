Scooby-Doo Co-Creator Ken Spears Passes Away At 82

Ken Spears Co-Created Scooby-Doo With Joe Ruby

Ken Spears had co-created the original 1969 animated series Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! with Joe Ruby. The duo later went on to co-create other shows like Dynomutt and Jabberjaw for Hanna-Barbera Productions and CBS. Fox News reported that Spears and Ruby in 1977 launched their own company named Ruby-Spears Productions as writing and producing partners. The new production house created several popular shows like Fangface, Mister T, and Sectaurs.

Warner Bros' Statement

Ruby-Spears also produced popular animated reboots including Alvin and the Chipmunks and Superman. Ruby died at the age of 87, back in August 2020.

After the news of Ken's passing hit the internet, Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. released a statement saying, "Warner Bros. Animation is saddened to learn of the passing of Ken Spears and we send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones. He was a true innovator in the industry whose gifts of humor and storytelling continue to delight audiences."

Cartoon Network Studios' Statement

Animation and Cartoon Network Studios also shared a statement. It read, "You cannot find a screen in the world that has not played a version of Scooby-Doo. We continue to be inspired by his work at Warner Bros. Animation and are honored to carry on the legacy of his beloved characters."

Meanwhile, Variety reported that Ken Spears is survived by his two sons, Kevin and Chris, their wives, as well as his five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.