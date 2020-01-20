    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: Complete Winners List

      The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday night in the US. Ahead of Oscar 2020, the SAG awards is considered prediction for the Academy Awards, it even saw several similar nominations take the winning title home.

      SAG Awards winner list

      From Parasite, Bombshell, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to Game Of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Fleabag, many were honoured on stage at the Shrine Auditorium. Here is a complete list of SAG Awards 2020 winners:

      Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

      Bombshell (Lionsgate)

      The Irishman (Netflix)

      Jojo Rabbit (Fox)

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

      Parasite (Neon) (WINNER)

      Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

      Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

      Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

      Lupita Nyong'o (Us)

      Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

      Renée Zellweger (Judy) (WINNER)

      Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

      Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

      Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

      Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

      Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

      Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) (WINNER)

      Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

      Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

      Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

      Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

      Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

      Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) (WINNER)

      Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

      Big Little Lies (HBO)

      The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)

      Game of Thrones (HBO)

      The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

      Stranger Things (Netflix)

      Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

      Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

      Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

      Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

      Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) (WINNER)

      David Harbour (Stranger Things)

      Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

      Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) (WINNER)

      Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

      Olivia Colman (The Crown)

      Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

      Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

      Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

      Patricia Arquette (The Act)

      Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

      Joey King (The Act)

      Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

      Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) (WINNER)

      Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

      Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)

      Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

      Al Pacino (The Irishman)

      Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

      Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) (WINNER)

      Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

      Laura Dern (Marriage Story) (WINNER)

      Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

      Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

      Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

      Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

      Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

      Barry (HBO)

      Fleabag (Amazon)

      The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

      The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (WINNER)

      Schitt's Creek (CBC Television/Pop TV)

      Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

      Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

      Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

      Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

      Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

      Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) (WINNER)

      Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

      Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

      Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

      Bill Hader (Barry)

      Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

      Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) (WINNER)

      Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

      Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)

      Ford v Ferrari

      The Irishman

      Joker

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

      Game of Thrones (WINNER)

      GLOW

      Stranger Things

      The Walking Dead

      Watchmen

      Story first published: Monday, January 20, 2020, 10:04 [IST]
