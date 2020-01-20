Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: Complete Winners List

The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday night in the US. Ahead of Oscar 2020, the SAG awards is considered prediction for the Academy Awards, it even saw several similar nominations take the winning title home.

From Parasite, Bombshell, Marriage Story and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to Game Of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and Fleabag, many were honoured on stage at the Shrine Auditorium. Here is a complete list of SAG Awards 2020 winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Lupita Nyong'o (Us)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) (WINNER)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (WINNER)

Schitt's Creek (CBC Television/Pop TV)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) (WINNER)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones (WINNER)

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen.

Congratulations to all the winners!

