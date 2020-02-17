Shazam 2: Dwayne Johnson Reveals Details About 'Black Adam', Will Start Shooting In 2020

Warner Bros. Pictures earlier had announced Shazam 2's release date in April 2022, and now reports suggest actor Dwayne Johnson is gearing up to play Black Adam for the solo release and will start shooting for the film in 2020.

Its been over a year since the film was announced but with Johnson's work schedule it has been hard for the film to go on the floor. However, according to recent reports, The Rock is now gearing up for the film and is optimistic about the new schedule. His Instagram post from January suggests the current plan of Black Adam will begin its production in about a year.

Black Adam who was believed to be the villain of Shazam 2, is actually not true. Before that, he is also set to get a solo movie and will then finally face off Shazam. Black Adam's producer, Hiram Garcia, also recently confirmed that the movie will go before cameras at the end of this year.

Some of the other DC Extended Universe releases for the next two years include Wonder Woman 1984 for June 5, 2020, Batman starring Robert Pattinson for June 5, 2021, Suicide Squad 2 for August 6, 2021, Aquaman for December 22, 2021, and Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson for December 16, 2022.

