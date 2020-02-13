Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas To Embrace Parenthood Soon

Just Jared just confirmed from multiple sources, Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner is expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas. The two got married last year in Las Vegas in May and a month after that in France.

Rumours of the 23-year-old actress being pregnant had been going around for a while. Revealing some details, a source told, Just Jared, "The couple is keeping things very hush-hush but their friends and family are super excited for them," and as are fans on twitter, who have been waiting for the couple to take their relationship to the next level.

Another source added, "Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body." Reps of the couple celebrity have not confirmed or denied the rumours yet.

Joe is currently busy touring with brothers, Kevin and Nick Jonas across Europe after releasing their last song, What a Man Gotta Do, last month. Sophie, on the other hand, is known for her Game of Thrones as Sansa Stark and Jean Grey in Dark Phoenix. She will next be seen on a TV show titled Survive.

