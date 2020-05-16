South Korean Actor Park Ji-Hoon Passes Away At 32; Family Shares Special Message For Fans

Park Ji-Hoon, a South Korean actor, passed away earlier this week, on May 13, 2020, after suffering from gastric cancer. He was last seen in the tvN South Korean drama Chicago Typewriter.

Park Ji-Hoon's family took to Instagram to share the news of his passing with fans. The message stated, "I'm writing a message here in case I didn't contact some people by accident. Thank you very much for your warm comfort and encouragement despite the spread of COVID-19. Because of you, I was able to send my younger brother off well. You were not only strength to me but my whole family. I won't forget it."

It asked fans to be careful during the pandemic and added, "Be careful of the coronavirus, and I hope you'll always be healthy. Once again, I would like to express my deep gratitude." The actor left for his heavenly abode at the age of 32. Reportedly, he died because of gastric cancer on May 13, 2020. In the post, his sister shared the address of Park's final resting place at Ilsan Blue Sol Memorial Park, so that fans and friends could visit and pay their final respects to the late star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박지훈 (@cocohuni_) on May 14, 2020 at 7:15am PDT

Recently, the actor has shared a picture while he was still being treated at the hospital. After his news of passing was shared, fans paid their last respects for the actor by commenting on the post, "We will miss you", another commented, "can't believe you are gone".

