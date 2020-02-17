Spiderman's Tom Holland Quits Instagram, Says 'It was Taking Over My Life'

Spiderman star, Tom Holland has been obsessed with Instagram, the actor has been active on his profile and often shares BTS videos from the film sets. However, according to the latest reports, the actor does not access his account anymore.

While talking to E!News about his upcoming film, Onward, Tom told the reporter, that he has been staying away from the social media account because it was taking over his life."I don't have Instagram right now," Holland said adding, "I just had to get away from it and take a break. It was taking over my life, and I was becoming obsessed by it.

Like, 'How many likes did I get?' and 'What did people say about my picture?' and who's doing this and who's doing that. I found myself focusing more on my Instagram life than I was on my real life."

Back in October, Tom had said he will be stepping away from social media for a while but his account continued to share posts and videos, promoting his then, upcoming film Do Little with Robert Downey Jr.

He also opened up about his plans during the social media detox, he added, "I'm just working on myself, and I feel really great for it,"

Apart from Pixar's animation release, Onward with Chris Pratt, Tom Holland will also be seen in other releases like, The Devil All the Time, Chaos Walking and Cherry.

