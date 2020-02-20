Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Launches Adult Entertainer Career

Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela, now 23, was adopted by the filmmaker and his actress wife Kate Capshaw in 1996. According to Mikaela's recent interaction with The Sun, she has began self-producing solo adult film videos and hopes the new career will help her financially.

While talking to the Tabloid, Steven Spielberg's daughter revealed, "I've always been a very sexually natured person, which has gotten me in trouble before. Not in a predatory way but just in the sense that people here in the South might not yet be comfortable with that."

When revealed the news to her parents, she revealed to The Sun, that Steven and Kate were "intrigued" but "not upset" over the career choice. "My safety has always been a number one priority for them,"

Talking about the career as a means of being financially independent and capitalizing her body, she added, "I hope to get somewhere lucrative enough to where I'm not tied down financially by things. And then I can really start saying to people there's nothing wrong with me using my body in a way that feels comfortable to support myself."

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw's have seven children, including Mikaela and her siblings, Jessica Capshaw, Theo Spielberg, Sasha Rebecca Spielberg, Max Samuel Spielberg, Sawyer Avery Spielberg and Destry Allyn Spielberg.

