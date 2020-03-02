Steven Spielberg's Porn Star Daughter Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

According to reports, on Saturday, filmmaker Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury. Mikaela was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend and was later released on bail on the same day.

Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit officers revealed to WZTV-Tv, that Mikaela and her boyfriend were involved in an argument post returning from a bar early on Saturday. He further added, "after the victim (Spielberg's boyfriend) made a rude comment, she started throwing objects at him" which injured his hand and wrist.

Hollywood Reporter revealed, the jail records didn't confirm if Spielberg has an attorney. A court hearing for the charge of domestic abuse has been scheduled for March 9, 2020.

Mikaela Spielberg was adopted as a child by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw and has six siblings, Jessica Capshaw, Theo Spielberg, Sasha Rebecca Spielberg, Max Samuel Spielberg, Sawyer Avery Spielberg and Destry Allyn Spielberg.

