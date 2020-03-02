    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Steven Spielberg's Porn Star Daughter Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

      By
      |

      According to reports, on Saturday, filmmaker Steven Spielberg's daughter, Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury. Mikaela was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend and was later released on bail on the same day.

      Steven Spielberg

      Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit officers revealed to WZTV-Tv, that Mikaela and her boyfriend were involved in an argument post returning from a bar early on Saturday. He further added, "after the victim (Spielberg's boyfriend) made a rude comment, she started throwing objects at him" which injured his hand and wrist.

      Hollywood Reporter revealed, the jail records didn't confirm if Spielberg has an attorney. A court hearing for the charge of domestic abuse has been scheduled for March 9, 2020.

      Mikaela Spielberg was adopted as a child by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw and has six siblings, Jessica Capshaw, Theo Spielberg, Sasha Rebecca Spielberg, Max Samuel Spielberg, Sawyer Avery Spielberg and Destry Allyn Spielberg.

      Steven Spielberg's Daughter Mikaela Launches Adult Entertainer Career

      Christina Aguilera Records New Version Of The Iconic Mulan Song 'Reflection'

      Read more about: steven spielberg hollywood
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X