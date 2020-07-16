    For Quick Alerts
      Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard To Join The Witcher Star Anya Chalotra For Sci-Fi Series New-Gen

      Netflix's hit sci-fi show Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard is all set to be a part of another sci-fi series for his next project. The young actor who plays Mike Wheeler on the Netflix show, will be joining the voice cast of the upcoming series New-Gen. Finn will be accompanied by his brother Nick Wolfhard and The Witcher's Anya Chalotra who will be voicing the lead cast.

      According to a report in Variety, "Targeted at the 7-plus age group, the series is set in a futuristic utopia called New-Gen, which becomes threatened by a nanotech war. It follows twins who live as ordinary teenagers and nanotech-enhanced superheroes."

      The official statement also revealed that the series will be designed as a multi-platform, multi-tech experience where viewers will be able to download an augmented reality app. it further said that the new setting will "enable players' use of nanotech powers to battle various creatures from the show, and a web presence that weaves scientific fact and fiction to depict what nanotech is."

      Star Trek: Enterprise fame, Brent Friedman is the showrunner and the series is co-written by Eugene Son. New-Gen is being produced with animation partner Bardel Entertainment, known for backing other hit animation series like Rick & Morty and Angry Birds.

      Meanwhile, Finn is all set to return for the new season of the Netflix show, Stranger Things. The season four will reunite Finn with Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery among others.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 16, 2020, 10:37 [IST]
