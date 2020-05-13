Success Of 'Indiana Jones' Spurred George Lucas To Make 'Star Wars' Prequel Series

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says the prequel trilogy in the Star Wars franchise was born because filmmaker George Lucas felt "antsy" after the success of Indiana Jones movies.

Lucas had famously created the sci-fi franchise with A New Hope in 1977, which he followed up with the sequels -- The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983).

Years later, he returned to the franchise with a prequel trilogy comprising of The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002), and Revenge of the Sith (2005).

During an episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, Kennedy said after the success of "Indiana Jones" movies, produced by Lucas but directed by Steven Spielberg, he was keen to get back into the director's chair.

Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford, who is synonymous with Star Wars as Han Solo, has starred in the title role of the bullwhip-wielding adventurer in four "Indian Jones" films. A fifth film in the fantasy series is in the works.

"I was around with the movies that were in between (Star Wars trilogies) which is the Indiana Jones movies. I don't think he ever stopped thinking about whether he would do more 'Star Wars' and I think what happened during Indy (Jones) was that he was not on the floor directing. He was not necessarily in it, because it was primarily Steven," she said.

"So, with anybody like George, and anyone who's a filmmaker. They get antsy after a while at not being able to be on that floor telling stories, making movies, and his love of pushing the technology," she added.

Though the Star Wars prequel trilogy was well received by the fans of the original films, critics were not very warm towards the new movies.

