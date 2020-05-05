    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Taika Waititi To Direct And Co-Write New 'Star Wars' Movie

      By Pti
      |

      Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi will now decode the mysteries of a galaxy far far away by helming and co-writing the new Star Wars movie.

      Taika Waititi To Direct And Co-Write New Star Wars Movie

      The director, who won the best adapted screenplay Oscar for Jojo Rabbit, will co-write the film with the 1917 scriptwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

      Waititi directed the acclaimed season finale episode of The Mandalorian for Disney+.

      In addition to Waititi, Leslye Headland of Russian Doll fame has been roped to develop a new untitled Star Wars Series for Disney+.

      Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the in-development series, which adds to a growing list of Star Wars stories for Disney's streaming platform.

      The service already has The Mandalorian, now in post-production on second season, and two other previously-ordered series: one based on Cassian Andor prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and another following the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

      The release date for Waititi's project has not yet been announced, while Headland's project is in development.

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 13:29 [IST]
