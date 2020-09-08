Tenet Box Office: Christopher Nolan's Sci-Fi Release Inches Closer To USD 150 Million Globally

Tenet Was Postponed Twice Due To COVID-19

Tenet has been one of the most awaited releases in 2020, and was postponed thrice due to COVID-19. The film earlier set to release on July 17, was moved to July 31, followed by another delay at the end of August. Christopher Nolan had been adamant about releasing the film on big screen, "The film is intended as an entertainment. It's a thrill ride, first and foremost," Nolan told Firstpost.

Nolan On Tenet Release

"You really want them to just sit back, enjoy the ride. It's a spy story. It's a familiar genre. So there are plenty of ways in for the audience to just have a great time at the movies. If there's stuff beyond that that people want to kind of puzzle, whether that resonates or, you know, lingers on in the mind once you've seen the film, hopefully, that's a bonus," Nolan added.

Tent Box Office Collection

Currently, Tenet's global box office numbers have turned out to be hopeful for other films looking forward to theatrical release. Reportedly, the film earned USD 126 million through the first two weekends, leading the total to approximately USD 146.2 million. The film earned USD 30 million on its release in China. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Nolan's Tenet could earn USD 500 million worldwide.