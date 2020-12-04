Tenet Box Office Collection Day 1: Limited Screening Has Nothing On Christopher Nolan's Film

Christopher Nolan's $200 million-budgeted blockbuster, Tenet, has finally hit screens in India. The film starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh is one of the biggest releases of the year. The film has grossed nearly USD 350 million globally in two months and is also expected to boot video on demand sales in international markets.

The big-budget sci-fi adventure film released after three months of delay in India on December 4, 2020, and revealed that moviegoers are ready to take some risks for good films.

Despite the low footfall expectancy, reports revealed that over 25,000 tickets were sold in advance booking. Last week Indian box office saw the first theatrical release post lockdown. The Bollywood venture titled Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari could not attract the audience in large numbers and collected around Rs one crore.

However, fans have been excited to see Dimple Kapadia in her first Hollywood film. Numbers on day one also proved that after months of digital content, the audience is excited to return to the theatres. Reports have revealed that Tenet has earned approximated Rs 5 to 7 cores on day one, alone.

Earlier a report in Moneycontrol.com affirmed the same results for the film. Analyst Karan Taurani (Vice President at Elara Capital) had said the film is expected to at Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore for day one. As for opening weekend business, the film will earn Rs 7 to Rs 8 crore. Tenet reportedly is expected to do lifetime business of Rs 15 crore in India.

Notably, Nolan had addressed Tenet's worldwide box office numbers and said he is thrilled but concerned that other studios weren't as impressed by the figure.

"I am worried that the studios are drawing the wrong conclusions from our release - that rather than looking at where the film has worked well and how that can provide them with much-needed revenue, they're looking at where it hasn't lived up to pre-COVID expectations and will start using that as an excuse to make exhibition take all the losses from the pandemic instead of getting in the game and adapting - or rebuilding our business, in other words," Nolan said. "Long term, moviegoing is a part of life, like restaurants and everything else. But right now, everybody has to adapt to a new reality," he added.

