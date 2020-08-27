Tenet Early Review: Christopher Nolan's Film Leaves Netizens Speechless; Critics Have Mixed Reviews

Fans Reaction After Watching Tenet

Another fan wrote, "Christopher Nolan's brain is something else! Go watch #Tenet if you can". A moviegoer slammed the negative reviews of the film and tweeted, "When a movie gets -ve reviews just because people couldn't understand the movie well, u have to imagine how complex the movie is (Bomb emoji) #Tenet #Tenetreview."

"Just went and saw #Tenet in theatres... safely don't worry Canada is wild... and wow... what and experience to go back and see after 8 months of no new blockbusters. Can't wait for @KindaFunnyVids in review of this one and have an excuse to watch it again."

"Time isn't linear and so are Christopher Nolan's movies! #Tenet is one of the best movie i have experienced. You don't go to watch and understand it, you feel it. As everyone else, i will have to watch it again to understand what heck was happening!! #TenetMovie"

"#Tenet was good. Bet it would leave old people confiused after watch it"

"How the hell was any of that practical? Like, what the fuck. Sorry guys. I just really loved itZ #Tenet"

"#TENET left me utterly speechless. I am currently shivering in exhilaration. It's a masterful film that deals with concepts beyond imagination. It's not confusing, it's innovation beyond all else, Nolan here is operating at his highest and smartest. #TENET is immersion."

Meanwhile, critics have had mixed response to the film. , "the best and worst of Nolan. Spread over a broad and beautiful canvas spanning seven countries, it has a barely comprehensible plot which has been sending the internet into a frenzy of arcane intellectual speculation since a short teaser trailer was released months ago," said Sydney Morning Herald film critic Sandra Hall. Irish critic Alan Corr, who writes for RTE, called Tenet a ‘head-wreck.' and UK's The Guardian called it ‘superb cinema.'