Tenet Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has shocked the world even with its limited screenings across the world. The film which was set to release in June 2020 worldwide, was pushed back thrice due to the pandemic. The makers finally opted for a partial release and the film made it to limited markets between August 26 to September 18, 2020. The film which has already released in 70 countries across the world, has now been leaked on torrent websites. The entire film has been leaked online for free download on sites like Tamilrockers, MovieRulz and Telegram.

All major releases of 2020 have faced the same fate including Disney+ Hotstar's Mulan, which was released on the streaming platform months ago with a premium price.

Coming back to Tenet, the film has been released in the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Korea, Japan and finally hit the screens today (December 4) in India. The critic and audience's response for the film has been positive, and many have claimed that watching once will not be enough to understand the spectacle Nolan has created.

The film written and directed by Christopher Nolan was reportedly made on a budget of $200 million and is one of the most expensive movies till date. Tenet has reportedly recovered $53 million-plus after having released in just 41 markets and some of the biggest markets for Hollywood releases like the US, China, and India are yet to be tapped in. According to reports, Tenet has already sold 25,000 tickets in advance booking in India and is expected to earn approximately Rs 5 crore at the box office in the first weekend.

The time-bending espionage thriller features John David Washington, alongside Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Himesh Patel, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Fiona Dourif, Andrew Howard, Martin Donovan, Sean Avery, Jack Cutmore-Scott, and Denzil Smith.

