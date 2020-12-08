Tenet Weekend Box Office Collection India: Christopher Nolan's Film Crosses Rs 4 Crore Mark

Christopher Nolan's Tenet made it to theatres last weekend and has brought some normalcy to the industry. The espionage thriller film has clocked an opening weekend collection of Rs 4.25 crore in the country according to trade website Box Office India, and is expected to finish at around Rs 10 crore.

According to reports, the Dimple Kapadia-starrer had made ₹1.2 crore on Friday, after which it collected ₹1.4 crore and ₹1.6 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Over the years, Nolan has developed a strong fan base in India, with his 2017 release Dunkirk making Rs 20.26 crore.

The John David Washington and Robert Pattinson-starrer, which grossed nearly 350 million USD in the global markets in two months, was expected to rake in Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore on day one. As for the opening weekend business, the film was expected to earn Rs 7 to Rs 8 crore.

Tenet Was Expected To Cross Rs 4 Crore Mark On Day 1 Independent distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had tweeted on the film's release, saying, "Fantastic numbers for Tenet all over the country. People are more than ready to get back to the cinemas. All we need to do is offer content that is compelling enough." Meanwhile, an audience sentiment tracker carried out by media consulting firm Ormax revealed that 5% of viewers have already visited theatres post lockdown, while 38% say they will visit once a film of their choice releases. Tenet Did Not See A Global Release "Big films like Tenet will increase occupancy and garner footfalls and would further provide a great out-of-home experience for our patrons who were forced to stay in the confines of their homes for months," Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Cinemas had said on the film's opening as reported by Livemint.com Fans Were Excited To See Dimple Kapadi In Christopher Nolan's Film The film starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh and is one of the biggest releases of the year.

Tenet Box Office Collection Day 1: Christopher Nolan's Film Opens With Number Below Expectations

Tenet Box Office Prediction India: Christopher Nolan's Film Sells More Than 25,000 Tickets In Advance Booking