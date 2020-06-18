That 70s Show Actor Danny Masterson Charged With Rapes of 3 Women

That '70s Show actor Danny Masterson was arrested on Wednesday morning on the account of being charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s. Masterson was released a few hours later after posting bond. According to reports, the 44-year-old actor has denied all claims.

Los Angeles prosecutors claimed that the culmination of a three-year investigation had resulted in a rare arrest of a famous Hollywood figure, thanks to the #MeToo era. Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau said his client is innocent, and "we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."

He added, "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

Danny Masterson married actor-model Bijou Phillips in 2011, and the two worked together in 2009 film, The Bridge to Nowhere.

According to reports, prosecutors have alleged that Danny raped a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001, followed by a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003, and a 23-year-old woman he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home between October and December of 2003. The actor, if convicted, could end up facing jail time of up to 45 years.

Danny Masterson's case has been investigated for some time now. The prosecutors have declined to file charges in two other Masterson cases, one because of insufficient evidence and two, because the statute of limitations had expired.

The women, whose names were not made public, issued a statement through their attorneys, that said, "We are thankful that the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office is finally seeking criminal justice against Masterson. We are confident that the truth will be known and hope that the charges filed today are the first steps in this long journey of healing, justice, and holding those that victimized us accountable."

Other than That '70s Show, Masterson was also seen in sitcoms like Cybill and Men at Work, The Ranch and films like Jim Carrey's 2008 comedy Yes Man, The Bridge to Nowhere (2009) and The Chicago 8 (2011).

