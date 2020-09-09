The Academy Makes Inclusion A Requirement For Oscar Nominations From 2024

The New Criteria Will Be Imposed From 2024

According to a report by CNN, the films from 2024 will need to meet at least two of four benchmarks, including actors from under-represented groups in significant roles or accounting for at least 30% of the cast. Similar criteria have been mentioned for the film crew which states, "a significant commitment to paid apprenticeships, internships and career development; and significant representation among the teams devoted to marketing, publicity and distribution." Meanwhile, for Oscar 2022 and 2023, filmmakers will have to submit a confidential "inclusion standards" form.

Filmmaker Onir Praised The Academy's Decision

Reacting to the news Bollywood filmmaker Onir took to Twitter and praised the decision. He said, "Wow this is historic. Another step towards a world where inclusion does not have to be imposed but will happen naturally as empowerment and equal opportunity becomes a way of life. I think it is so important to have more diverse representation in any decision making body."

The Academy Has Invited 819 New Members

Earlier The Academy had talked about expanding its membership ranks, admitting more women and people of colour. Back in June, a list of new invitees was made public, which showed an additional 819 new members with 45% of them women and 36% people of colour. Oscars 2020 made history when South Korean film Parasite was awarded best picture, becoming the first non-English-language film to win the award.