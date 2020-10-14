The Batman: Colin Farrell Looks Unrecognisable As Penguin; Robert Pattinson Spotted In A Mask

Robert Pattinson has resumed shooting for Matt Reeves' The Batman, after testing negative for Coronavirus. The actor was recently snapped on the movie sets in the UK on Monday alongside Colin Farrell, John Torturro and Zoe Kravitz. What shocked fans the most was Colin's look as Penguin.

According to reports, the cast and crew were seen filming what looked like a funeral scene with the rest of the cast. Robert was seen wearing a mask when not shooting, and others around him were also seen taking the necessary precautions.

Colin was decked up in his prosthetic makeup as he plays the antagonist, Penguin. He looks unrecognisable under the thick layer of prosthetic makeup with a receding hairline, double chin and scars on his face. Meanwhile, Zoe who plays Selina Kyle aka Catwoman was seen in a black leather dress. Zoe was seen shooting alongside John who plays Falcon. John's make-up also included scars, which are said to be given by Catwoman.

Videos from the sets show Robert and Colin walking up a grand building. When they reach the top, Colin extends his arm and shoves Robert. Many clips and pictures from the sets have gone viral, take a look:

The filming was halted once again back in September, when it was reported that Robert tested positive for COVID-19. While the makers hadn't confirmed the news, they issued a statement saying, "Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K," said a Warner Bros. spokesperson.

Reportedly, Matt Revees is set to shoot three more moths of material for The Batman. The film's release was pushed back from June 2021 to October 2021, but new reports have now revealed that the date has been pushed all the way to May 2022.

