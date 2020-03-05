The Batman: Matt Reeves Shares First Look Of Robert Pattinson's Batmobile And Batsuit

Matt Reeves is increasing the curiosity of The Batman fans for the upcoming Robert Pattinson-starrer by sharing new glimpses from the film every other week. After sharing Robert's first look in the suit, and the theme music, Matt shared the pictures of the infamous Batmobile in all its glory.

The Batman director Matt Reeves took to his Twitter handle to reveal the first look of Robert's full Batsuit and the Batmobile. But this time, it was more than just a glimpse as Matt shared three pictures of the car from different angles, sharing intimate details of the car.

Fans went crazy on social media when the photos were released yesterday, March 4. Along with the Batmobile, we can also see the actor standing next to it on the empty streets of Gotham city. The new batmobile has a sleek design compared to the previous iconic versions. It also appears to be a makeshift model with a turbo engine, giving a very 70s and 80s Batman comics feel. However, the makers haven't released any details about which era of comics have been used as a reference for the film.

Robert's new Batsuit also looks iconic with the pointy bat ears, cape and the Batman logo on the chest. Fans believe the metal used for the logo comes from the gun which was used to kill his parents.

The Batman is set to hit the screens on June 25, 2021. Apart from Pattinson, it will also star, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role and Colin Farrell as the supervillain Penguin also known as Oswald Cobblepot.

