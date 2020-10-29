The Conjuring 3 First Look: Director James Wan Reveals Plot Details

The First Look Video Gives A Glimpse At The Conjuring Universe

In the video, the makers have revealed new footage from The Conjuring 3, which shows the Warrens on the court steps. Titled as Faith and Fear, the 32-minute video also reveals parts of the film's plot which is set around the 80s, based on the real-life story of Arne Johnson. The real-life case also garnered attention in the 1980s.

The Devil Made Me Do It, will reportedly follow the Warrens as they try to save the soul of a young boy, who they believe is possessed by a demonic entity. The couple then find themselves at the centre of the history-making murder trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson.

The Conjuring: The Devil Make Me Do It Offical Synopsis

The official synopsis reads, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."

The Film Is Based On Real Life Story Of Arne Cheyenne Johnson

According to reports, Arne Cheyenne Johnson was charged with manslaughter after killing his landlord Alan Bono. In his defense, he had claimed he was possessed by a demon and the only witness were his younger sister and girlfriend. They then reached out to The Warrens for help. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is scheduled for release on June 4, 2021.