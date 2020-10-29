The Conjuring 3 First Look: Director James Wan Reveals Plot Details
The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It was set to release on September 11 but missed its release date due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Now, the makers have released a new look video from the film to make up for the delay. Director James Wan also assures the franchise fans that the upcoming film will be on a "whole different level" when compared to its predecessors.
The Conjuring 3 is now scheduled for a June 2021 premiere and is set to introduce a bigger world than the first two Conjuring movies, revealed the new director Michael Chaves, who will be taking over the series. The behind-the-scenes video, not only talks about the new film but also the entire Conjuring universe including its spin-offs. The series' creator James Wan also hinted at what fans could expect when paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on their next case.
He said, "I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from the haunted house setup of the first two Conjuring films. [It's about] something we've never explored before in the The Conjuring world," Wan also confessed that it was difficult for him to pass "the baton" to Michael Chaves, but thinks "it's good to get a fresh take" on the franchise.
The First Look Video Gives A Glimpse At The Conjuring Universe
In the video, the makers have revealed new footage from The Conjuring 3, which shows the Warrens on the court steps. Titled as Faith and Fear, the 32-minute video also reveals parts of the film's plot which is set around the 80s, based on the real-life story of Arne Johnson. The real-life case also garnered attention in the 1980s.
The Devil Made Me Do It, will reportedly follow the Warrens as they try to save the soul of a young boy, who they believe is possessed by a demonic entity. The couple then find themselves at the centre of the history-making murder trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson.
The Conjuring: The Devil Make Me Do It Offical Synopsis
The official synopsis reads, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga). One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense."
The Film Is Based On Real Life Story Of Arne Cheyenne Johnson
According to reports, Arne Cheyenne Johnson was charged with manslaughter after killing his landlord Alan Bono. In his defense, he had claimed he was possessed by a demon and the only witness were his younger sister and girlfriend. They then reached out to The Warrens for help. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is scheduled for release on June 4, 2021.
