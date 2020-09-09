The Ellen DeGeneres Show Returns For Season 18; Ellen Assures She Will Talk About Allegations

Rumours Of Ellen's Rude Behaviour Have Also Emerged

Some rumours about the show's work environment also claimed that Elle has a "no eye contact" rule, which she reportedly denied and called "crazy". DeGeneres has offered multiple apologies to her staff as new stories emerged about the mistreatment.

Tiffany Haddish Will Kick Off The New Season

Tiffany Haddish reportedly said she will "join DeGeneres in-studio and help kick off the new season." The new season will also see other celebrities like American actor Alec Baldwin, supermodel Chrissy Teigen and actor Kerry Washington in the first week. Other guests announced by the makers are Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom.

Twitch Will Also Guest Host In The New Season

The shows new co-executive producer Stephen 'tWitch' Boss will also serve as guest host for some episodes. The statement claimed that the new season promises to deliver "uplifting, inspiring, and hilarious experiences to viewers."