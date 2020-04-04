    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      The Flash Actor Logan Williams Passes Away At Age 16

      By Pti
      |

      Actor Logan Williams, who played young Barry Allen in The Flash, has died at the age of 16. The young actor died on Thursday, his mother Marlyse Williams confirmed to the Tri-City News of British Columbia.

      The Flash Actor Logan Williams Dies At 16

      Marlyse said the family is "absolutely devastated." She added that the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing restrictions have made the family's mourning even more difficult. "I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild. It's hard."

      Actor Grant Gustin, who plays the grown-up version of Barry Allen and his titular alter ego, paid homage to Williams.

      "Just hearing the devastating news. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan's talent but his professionalism on set.

      My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I'm sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone, Gustin wrote alongside a photo of himself, Williams, and Jesse L. Martin on set.

      Actor John Wesley Shipp -- who played Barry Allen in the early 1990s adaptation of The Flash as well as the character's father, Henry, in the remake also issued paid tributes to Williams.

      Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams' death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan's family and friends in your grief, he tweeted.

      Coronavirus: 'Star Wars' Actor And 'Batman Begins' Dialect Coach Andrew Jack Dies At 76

      Princess Maria Teresa, First Royal Of Spain Passes Away Due To Coronavirus

      Read more about: the flash coronavirus hollywood
      Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 16:29 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X