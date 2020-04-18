    For Quick Alerts
      'The Green Hornet and Kato' Movie In Works At The Universal Pictures

      By Pti
      |

      Universal Pictures and Amasia Entertainment have collaborated on The Green Hornet and Kato project and are developing a film on the iconic characters. Amasia Entertainment won the feature film franchise rights of The Green Hornet in January this year.

      The Green Hornet and Kato Movie In The Works At Universal Studios

      The Green Hornet originated in the 1930s as a radio show based on the vigilante Britt Reid character, owner/publisher of The Daily Sentinel. A TV series based on the characters premiered in 1966 and introduced legendary martial artist Bruce Lee to the US as Reid's sidekick Kato.

      The last Green Hornet adaptation released in 2011. The film, directed by Michel Gondry, featured Seth Rogen.

      The Green Hornet is one of the most iconic and beloved superhero tales ever created, and it has entertained generations of fans in every form of storytelling.

      "We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael, Bradley, and the entire Amasia team to launch an exciting new cinematic world for Britt Reid, Kato, and the Black Beauty, and we can't wait to share it with global audiences soon, Peter Cramer, president of Universal Pictures,

      Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo will be producing the project for Amasia.

      Read more about: green hornet and kato hollywood
      Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 9:41 [IST]
