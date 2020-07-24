    For Quick Alerts
      The Kissing Booth 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Want Marco And Elle Together

      Netflix just dropped their most anticipated teen romance sequel, The Kissing Booth 2. Directed by Vince Marcello the film is based on the yet-to-be-released book titled, Kissing Booth: Going The Distance by Beth Reekles. The film stars Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi who will be reprising their roles as, Elle, Lee Flynn and his elder brother Noah Flynn in the film.

      One of the reasons fans are excited about the film is because it will reunite the real-life ex-couple Joey King and Jacob Elordi. The film also stars Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Zakhar Perez in pivotal roles. The Kissing Booth 2 will continue from where the first part ended, as Lee and Elle begin their senior year at school while Noah begins the first year of college at Harvard in Boston.

      The trailer showed Elle once again has to choose between what her head wants and what her heart wants. This time, Elle struggles to keep her friendship afloat with Lee while working on her long-distance relationship with Noah. It is a tough choice for Elle when she has to choose if she will go to college with Noah or fulfil her childhood dream of going to college with Lee.

      It's only been a couple of hours since the title released on the streaming platform and netizens have begun giving their verdict on Twitter. While one user was upset that the app didn't remind her the movie released, another revealed that even though he didn't like the first movie, nothing can stop him from watching the sequel.

      Here are some must-read Twitter reactions to The Kissing Booth 2:

      The film's official synopsis reads, "With college decisions looming, Elle juggles her long-distance romance with Noah, changing relationship with bestie Lee and feelings for a new classmate."

      Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
