The Kissing Booth 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Want Marco And Elle Together

Netflix just dropped their most anticipated teen romance sequel, The Kissing Booth 2. Directed by Vince Marcello the film is based on the yet-to-be-released book titled, Kissing Booth: Going The Distance by Beth Reekles. The film stars Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi who will be reprising their roles as, Elle, Lee Flynn and his elder brother Noah Flynn in the film.

One of the reasons fans are excited about the film is because it will reunite the real-life ex-couple Joey King and Jacob Elordi. The film also stars Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Zakhar Perez in pivotal roles. The Kissing Booth 2 will continue from where the first part ended, as Lee and Elle begin their senior year at school while Noah begins the first year of college at Harvard in Boston.

The trailer showed Elle once again has to choose between what her head wants and what her heart wants. This time, Elle struggles to keep her friendship afloat with Lee while working on her long-distance relationship with Noah. It is a tough choice for Elle when she has to choose if she will go to college with Noah or fulfil her childhood dream of going to college with Lee.

It's only been a couple of hours since the title released on the streaming platform and netizens have begun giving their verdict on Twitter. While one user was upset that the app didn't remind her the movie released, another revealed that even though he didn't like the first movie, nothing can stop him from watching the sequel.

Here are some must-read Twitter reactions to The Kissing Booth 2:

I really just sat through The kissing booth 2 to watch my man Marco- who was clearly the superior choice- be done dirty by Elle. — Deb (@lildebby2002) July 24, 2020

I regret watching the kissing booth 2 tangina umiiyak na ako — ren 🍒 #10YearsOfOneDiretion (@kasandraren) July 24, 2020

The kissing booth 2 spent 2 hours writing out a relationship and writing in a new one and then tossed it all away in 15 minutes — cal marie (@deedeeistired) July 24, 2020

The Kissing Booth 2 and Noah trending. Reading through the tweets. Looks like I don't have to watch the movie after all. — 🖤Leovy Meeh (@LevyDebarbo) July 24, 2020

did i despise the kissing booth? yes. am i gonna watch the second one? yes — natalya | rana’s day❤️ (@zenchalamet) July 21, 2020

Watching The Kissing Booth 2 and seeing Jacob Elordi, melts me down ❤ pic.twitter.com/gj3jSxyfTl — Nere ❤ (@NereCRC) July 24, 2020

also the kissing booth 2 had gay in it and it’s Very cute i Reccomend — Harleen (@harleenapolla) July 24, 2020

why did the kissing booth two end like that though I was kinda invested😳 — henriette :) (@hennisavilla) July 24, 2020

As much as I’ve only posted about the trap/krac house and L4H. I thought that I would share. The only movie to ever make me cry is “The Kissing Booth 2” — Harmonie Lane (@lane_harmonie) July 24, 2020

The film's official synopsis reads, "With college decisions looming, Elle juggles her long-distance romance with Noah, changing relationship with bestie Lee and feelings for a new classmate."

Joey King Starrer The Kissing Booth 2 Trailer Out Now

Indian Matchmaking: To Watch Or Not To Watch Is The Question; Twitter Divided Over The Netflix Show