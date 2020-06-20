    Sushant Singh Rajput
      The Lord of the Rings Star Ian Holm Dies At 88: Fans Pay Tribute The Bilbo Baggins Way

      British actor Ian Holm, best known for his role as Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings trilogy passed away at the age of 88, reported Guardian on Friday. The late actor is also known for his performance in 1981 film, Chariots of Fire, which also landed him an Oscar nomination, as well as won him a British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) as a Supporting Actor.

      The Lord of the Rings Star Ian Holm Dies At 88: Fans Pay Tribute The Bilbo Baggins Way

      According to reports, Ian Holm died from a Parkinson's related illness. The paper also shared a statement released by his agent, "It is with great sadness that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88. He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely."

      Bilbo Baggins Was A Beloved Character In LOTR Series

      Bilbo Baggins Was A Beloved Character In LOTR Series

      Holm, born in 1931 in Essex, reportedly began his career on stage while working with the Royal Shakespeare Company, and later gained international exposure after being cast as android Ash in the 1979 film, Alien. He appeared as Bilbo Baggins in two of The Lord of the Rings films and had also reprised the role for the prequel series, The Hobbit.

      Tolkien Society Paid Tribute On Twitter

      Tolkien Society Paid Tribute On Twitter

      Fans of the actor and The Lord Of The Rings series were shocked to hear about his demise. Many fans took to social media to pay tribute and express their grief. The official Tolkien Society's Twitter account also paid tribute to the late actor and wrote, "Today in #Tolkien's Middle-earth: Third Age 3021, Frodo and Bilbo arrive at the Grey Havens, and sail west with Gandalf, Elrond and Galadriel. Gandalf says: "I will not say: do not weep; for not all tears are an evil." And we do all, indeed, weep. Image credit: @AlanLee11225760"

      Fans On Twitter Said Goodbye To Bilbo Baggins

      Fans On Twitter Said Goodbye To Bilbo Baggins

      Here are some of the fan tribute that will surely get you teary-eyed.

      Read more about: the lord of the rings ian holm
      Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 11:37 [IST]
