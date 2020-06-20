The Lord of the Rings Star Ian Holm Dies At 88: Fans Pay Tribute The Bilbo Baggins Way

Bilbo Baggins Was A Beloved Character In LOTR Series

Holm, born in 1931 in Essex, reportedly began his career on stage while working with the Royal Shakespeare Company, and later gained international exposure after being cast as android Ash in the 1979 film, Alien. He appeared as Bilbo Baggins in two of The Lord of the Rings films and had also reprised the role for the prequel series, The Hobbit.

Tolkien Society Paid Tribute On Twitter

Fans of the actor and The Lord Of The Rings series were shocked to hear about his demise. Many fans took to social media to pay tribute and express their grief. The official Tolkien Society's Twitter account also paid tribute to the late actor and wrote, "Today in #Tolkien's Middle-earth: Third Age 3021, Frodo and Bilbo arrive at the Grey Havens, and sail west with Gandalf, Elrond and Galadriel. Gandalf says: "I will not say: do not weep; for not all tears are an evil." And we do all, indeed, weep. Image credit: @AlanLee11225760"

Fans On Twitter Said Goodbye To Bilbo Baggins

Here are some of the fan tribute that will surely get you teary-eyed.