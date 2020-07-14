The Old Guard: Director Gina Prince-Bythewood Hints At A Sequel To Charlize Theron's Film

Gina Along With Writer Rucka Is Working On A Trilogy

Gina further told Entertainment Weekly that she has been working with the film's writer Rucka, and they are thinking about a trilogy for the Charlize Theron starring Netflix film. "The graphic novel itself is a trilogy," she said an added, "Where the story goes is pretty phenomenal, so if the audience is for it, I think we are as well."

Gina On The Film's Ending

The film also spills many secrets about their past and their immortality. We also get to see other immortals who were a part of the group before but died. Talking about the final scene where one of the immortals returns, Gina added, " It was part of the graphic novel, and I always loved it because I felt there would have been a hole, if it didn't end the way it did. There's always a fear because you don't want to annoy an audience. I know how I feel when things are left open, but for me, we told the story. It does have a beginning, middle, and end. And then, there is a hint and a possibility of more, but that's absolutely up to the audience. Greg has always envisioned this as a trilogy. I know where the story is going and it's pretty dope. So, if the audience wants more, there's certainly more story to tell."

Charlize Theron On The Sequel

Charlize also spoke to Total Film about the possibility of a sequel and said, "We went into this talking about [a sequel] as a possibility, and it's definitely something that excites us."

The Old Guard stars a talented international cast including, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica and others.