Dwayne Johnson’s Father Rocky Johnson Passes Away

Dwayne Johnson's father who was also a professional wrestler, like The Rock passed away at the age of 75. Rocky Johnson, whose real name was Wayde Bowles, was known as soul man during his years as a wrestler.

The announcement was made by World Wrestling Entertainment, but the details have not been revealed at. Soul Man started his career in 1960s, before starting with WWE, he also worked with the National Wrestling Alliance till 1983.

The Rock aka Dwayne was also trained by his father, and went on to become one of the most famous players in WWE. Dwayne has been away from social media for over two days now, but fans have been sharing their condolences with the johnson family.

We lost a legend today 😔 rest in paradise Rocky Johnson.... My condolences to @TheRock and his family. So sorry to hear the news brother pic.twitter.com/b2jnVqv0nt — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) January 16, 2020

We changed wrestling by paving a new path,knocking down doors while showing what movin' n groovin' is all about!It takes two and I never would've done it without you. It showed me alot while learning more . I pray for @TheRock and his family ,I'm so sorry for your loss. pic.twitter.com/r5g9YMi3S3 — Tony Atlas (@RealAtlas) January 16, 2020

Our thoughts and condolences are with @TheRock and the Johnson family as we mourn the passing of @WWE legend Rocky Johnson. pic.twitter.com/w0qMRR5Zbp — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) January 16, 2020

On the work front, Dwayne is currently working on his supervillain role for DC's Black Adam.

