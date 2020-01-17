    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Dwayne Johnson’s Father Rocky Johnson Passes Away

      Dwayne Johnson's father who was also a professional wrestler, like The Rock passed away at the age of 75. Rocky Johnson, whose real name was Wayde Bowles, was known as soul man during his years as a wrestler.

      The announcement was made by World Wrestling Entertainment, but the details have not been revealed at. Soul Man started his career in 1960s, before starting with WWE, he also worked with the National Wrestling Alliance till 1983.

      The Rock aka Dwayne was also trained by his father, and went on to become one of the most famous players in WWE. Dwayne has been away from social media for over two days now, but fans have been sharing their condolences with the johnson family.

      On the work front, Dwayne is currently working on his supervillain role for DC's Black Adam.

      Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 10:52 [IST]
