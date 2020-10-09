Thor: Love and Thunder: Natalie Portman Confirms Details About Female Thor

Natalie Portman On Thor: Love and Thunder

Portman recently spoke to Fatherly about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and said, "I can't tell you that much. I'm really excited. I'm starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I'm trying to think - it's based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. She's going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side."

Thor: Love and Thunder Is Natalie's Four MCU Film

According to reports, Portman had earlier refused to star in any Marvel films but agreed to return when she was offered a meatier role with Thor: Love And Thunder. This will be her fourth film after Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Thor: Love and Thunder Will Be Directed By Taika Waititi

The film is directed by Taika Waititi, who also helmed 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Taikia Waititi and Christian Bale. Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 11, 2022.