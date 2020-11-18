Tom And Jerry Trailer Brings Back The Frenemies In A Live-Action Animation Film

Tom and Jerry Move To The Big City

Written by Kevin Costello and based on Joseph Barbera and William Hanna's classic characters, Tom and Jerry, the film ensures there is plenty of cartoon violence as Tom contrives various schemes to sneak up on Jerry, only to fail on numerous occasions with Chloë by his side. The movie synopsis also hints that all three must join hands as someone on the hotel's staff is actively working against all three of them. After 80 years of rivalry, the cat and mouse duo will be seen working together.

Tom And Jerry Will Set Aside Their Rivalry In The Film

According to reports, Tom and Jerry has been one of the many projects in making at the studio. The characters first appeared in a short film released in 1940, and followed its appearance in 164 animated shorts, various television series and multiple movies connected to the ‘Tom and Jerry' name.

Tom And Jerry Film Will Release In 2021

Directed by Tim Story and produced by Chris DeFaria, Tom and Jerry movie has been scheduled for a 2021 theatrical release.