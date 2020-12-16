Tom Cruise Blasts Mission: Impossible 7 Crew For Apparent Breach In COVID-19 Safety Protocols
Tom Cruise is currently trending on social media after an audio clip of the actor yelling at his team for apparent social distancing breach went viral. The Hollywood star is currently shooting for his forthcoming film Mission: Impossible 7 in Britan. In the clip, he can be heard telling crew members that they would be fired if they don't obey the safety protocols.
Britain's The Sun newspaper released the audio clip obtained by the team on Tuesday. A source close to the production has reportedly also confirmed that the tape was authentic. According to The Sun website, Tom lost his cool after seeing two members standing too close to each other in front of a compute screen. He was heard ranting, " I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies."
He added, "Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can't be reasonable and I can't deal with your logic, you're fired." The report did not reveal when the clip was taken, but the crew arrived in London in early December.
Mission: Impossible 7 was one of the first films to halt production filming in Venice, Italy, in February due to the pandemic. The shooting was resumed in September and had wrapped up scheduled in Italy, and Norway. Last month, several BTS clips of the actor performing stunts in Norway had gone viral on social media.
Here is what, Tom Cruise said on the sets of Mission: Impossible 7, reported by The Sun.
Tom Cruise Used Expletive-Filled Remarks When Yelling At The Crew
We want the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we're doing!
I'm on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers.
I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're f**ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that's it, and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever f***ing do it again.
Tom Cruise Threathened To Fire Crew Members If Safety Protocol Is Not Followed
That's it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f***ing homes because our industry is shut down. It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education.
That's what I sleep with every night. The future of this f***ing industry! So I'm sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don't do it you're out. We are not shutting this f***ing movie down! Is it understood?
If I see it again you're f***ing gone - and you are - so you're going to cost him his job, if I see it on the set you're gone and you're gone. That's it. Am I clear?
Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can't be reasonable and I can't deal with your logic, you're fired. That's it. That is it.
I trust you guys to be here. That's it. That's it guys. Have a little think about it. . .[inaudible].
Mission: Impossible 7 Shooting To Start Soon
That's what I think of Universal and Paramount. Warner Brothers. Movies are going because of us. If we shut down it's going to cost people f***ing jobs, their home, their family. That's what's happening.
All the way down the line. And I care about you guys, but if you're not going to help me you're gone. OK? Do you see that stick? How many metres is that?
When people are standing around a f***ing computer and hanging out around here, what are you doing? And if they don't comply then send their names to Matt Spooner. That's it.
Notably, Mission: Impossible 7, directed by Christopher McQuarrie will be releasing on November 19, 2021.
