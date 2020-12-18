Tom Cruise Dating Mission: Impossible 7 Co-Star Hayley Atwell: Report

The Sun Quoted A Source Saying Tom & Atwell Are Inseparable

The two have been snapped on the sets together and can be seen spending time together between shots. Hayley reportedly often shares behind-the-scenes snaps with Tom on Instagram, and even joked that Tom is her new ‘driving instructor'. Tom hasn't been linked romantically to anyone since his split with Katie Holmes. Tom and Katie got married in 2006 and have a 14-year-old daughter Suri.

Tom Cruise Was Married to Katie Holmes

Notably, neither Tom nor Hayley have confirmed the reports. While Tom is reprising his role as Ethan Hunt in the latest film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Hayley's role remains undisclosed. Christopher McQuarrie, who wrote the upcoming sequel has previously described Hayley's character as a "destructive force of nature".

Mission: Impossible 7 To Release In November 2021

Well, Mission: Impossible 7 has faced a number of setbacks since the shooting began earlier this year. They recently wrapped up shooting in Italy and Norway, and are currently shooting in London. Reportedly, Tom has been taking extra precautions to ensure that the movie releases as scheduled on November 19, 2021.