Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible VII Production Put On Hold Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The recent worldwide outbreak of Coronavirus has to lead to a production halt for Tom Cruise's upcoming Mission Impossible VII. The making studio has changed the shooting schedule for the seventh film, which was set to take place in Venice, Italy over the next few weeks.

Italy has recorded more than 200 cases of Coronavirus so far, with a death toll of seven. It has also been called the worst outbreak of corona in Europe. Italy is the third country with a huge number of cases after China and South Korea.

Paramount has halted the production and sent the crew back home according to Hollywood Reporter, Tom was yet to land in Italy before the decision was made. An official statement by the production company said, "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice,"

"During this hiatus, we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves." the statement added.

Earlier, the China premiere and city tours of Daniel Craig's No Time To Die's cast was also cancelled due to health scares.

