Tom Cruise Says ‘Great To Be Back In A Movie Theatre'; Makes A Surprise Visit During Tenet Screening

On Tuesday, Tom Cruise through Instagram revealed to his fans that he visited a theatre for a preview screening of Christopher Nolan's new film, Tenet, in London. Cruise also shared his excitement of going back to theatres and talked about the film.

In a video shared on his Instagram account, Cruise can be seen going to the theatre in a car while wearing a mask. When several fans recognised him, he laughs saying, "How does that happen? I am wearing a mask." Standing in front of the giant hoarding of Tenet, Tom says, "Here we are, back to the movies!"

As the film starts, he can be seen applauding along with others present for the screening. He was possibly accompanied by Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie who can be seen sitting next to him wearing a mask. He proceeds to tell the camera, "Great to be back in a movie theatre, everybody!" When asked what he thought of the film, Tom added "I loved it!"

The caption of the post read, "Big movie. Big screen. Loved it." As much as fans loved the video, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh also commented on the post. He wrote, "Ohhhhh bless up Superstar ! back to the movies ! Love it !"

Meanwhile, Tenet is the first big Hollywood film to hit the screens since the pandemic hit and theatres were forcefully shut down. The film earlier set for a global release, is now releasing only in (a number maybe) countries over the next few weeks as theatres will reopen. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, and others in pivotal roles.

